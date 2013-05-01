Lazio ds claims Juve, West Ham target ‘won’t join Inter’
06 August at 10:07No doubts Keita Balde is one of the most wanted strikers in Europe at the moment. The contract of the 22-year-old star expires in 2018 and many European clubs have made offers to sign him. The player has reportedly rejected moves to West Ham and Tottenham as he prefers Serie A stay.
Juventus and Inter are the most interested Italian clubs in signing Keita at the moment but the player has already chosen his next destination.
According to Lalaziosiamonoi.it, Lazio DS Tare has told some Inter fans that Keita won’t be joining Inter this summer.
Lazio played at Malaga’s La Rosaleda yesterday night and minutes before the game Tare reportedly told some Inter fans that Keita ‘won’t be joining Inter’.
According to our sources Keita wants Juventus move only.
The 22-year-old has already reached an agreement with the Old Lady and is only waiting for the two clubs to reach an agreement. Juvenutus have offered € 20 million whilst Lazio’s asking price is € 30 million.
