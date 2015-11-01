Keita Balde looks certain to be away from current club Lazio after some of the club’s hard-core supporters turned on the player and left a damning message on the walls outside the clubs training complex at Formello. The player was instructed to pipe down and concentrate on helping the team or else face the consequences by one of the club's Ultra groups.





The 21-year-old was involved in some unsavoury scenes recently with a section of the fans at the Stadio Olimpico after the Biancocelesti were beaten by Chievo. Add to this the fact that the player himself is stalling on a potential new deal in the Italian capital and it all points to an imminent departure in the summer.



Club President Claudio Lotito has already placed a value of around €25-30 million on the youngster and it seems as though it will be a straight fight between Milan and Manchester United to try to secure his services next season.



Incoming Rossoneri Sporting Director Mirabelli has reportedly already taken the first steps towards trying to secure a deal by meeting with Keita’s representatives. Manchester United for their part, are keeping a watching brief before deciding whether to make a move to bring him to Old Trafford.