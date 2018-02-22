Lazio, Immobile get early update on forward's injury
01 May at 18:25Lazio star Ciro Immobile picked up an injury in his side’s 1-0 victory over Torino and the Italian international has received only half relief after undergoing more assessments at the Paideia clinic on Tuesday morning.
According to Repubblica.it, the 28-year-old’s injury is not worse as initially feared and has a remote chance of making him available for selection for his side’s last league clash against Inter on 20 May.
The report claims Immobile has suffered a first degree injury to the biceps femoris of the right thigh. These type of injuries should keep a player out on the sidelines for 15 to 20 days.
However, he will be forced to miss Lazio’s league ties against Atalanta and Crotone. He is also in danger of losing the Golden Boot to Inter’s Argentine international star, Mauro Icardi.
Immobile is currently leading the table with 29 goals from 32 games, two goals ahead of Inter’s Icardi.Lazio forward will further undergo tests tomorrow to find out the full extent of the damage.
Go to comments