Lazio initiate search for Man Utd and Napoli target’s replacement
27 April at 12:15According to the latest reports from Rome-based newspaper Corriere dello Sport, Lazio sporting director Igli Tare is resigned to the fact that Felipe Anderson will leave the club during this summer’s transfer window.
He and his colleagues have therefore begun the process of identifying a suitable replacement, who is able to play alongside Ciro Immobile in a 3-5-2 or out wide in a 4-3-3. Basically, Simone Inzaghi demands that his players are flexible and can adapt to any system.
Grêmio forward Luan is said to be high on Tare’s list of priorities, and is widely regarded as one of the best players in South America following his heroics last season which saw the Porto Alegre giants win the Copa Libertadores. Indeed, the 25-year-old has often been deployed as a trequartista, despite the fact he prefers to contribute in a more advanced role.
Check out our gallery as we reveal which other players are being targeted by the Biancocelesti.
(Corriere dello Sport)
Go to comments