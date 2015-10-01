Lazio, Inzaghi: "De Vrij? He is a top player but..."

Lazio beat SPAL today by a 5-2 score line as Simone Inzaghi spoke to Premium Sport after the game, here is what he had to say:



"We wanted to do well today and we were well prepared. We knew SPAL were going to be a difficult opponent on the road but my players did well. Luis Alberto and Immobile both did very well but to tell you the truth, all of my players did very well today. We wanted these three points and we got them, now we can rest a little before coming back strong. We could've even had more points but we will try to do our best in 2018 on all three fronts. Transfer market? I will talk with the management to see if there is anything we can do. I am pleased with what I have. De Vrij? We are currently in a waiting period, he knows what I think of him. For me, he is a top player and a crucial part within the team. If in the end he decides to stay on with us then we will all be very happy indeed...".