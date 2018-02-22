Lazio: Inzaghi dismisses talk of former Liverpool flop joining Barcelona
19 April at 13:45During an interview with Premium Sport in the aftermath of Lazio’s 4-3 victory against Fiorentina, Simone Inzaghi addressed rumour suggesting that Barcelona want to sign Luis Alberto during this summer’s transfer window. Here is what he had to say:
“Our group is filled with extraordinary guys, who have great heart and leave everything out on the pitch. The game did not start well, but we never lost our focus and managed to bring home three very important points.
“My sending off? I said a long time ago that I would not talk about referees. I was sorry to leave the team without its coach, but I have very able deputies and they knew what to do, so I am very happy.
“These guys never give up. They continue to surprise me each and every week. The whole group goes in the same direction, so it is unfair to single players out. It annoys me that, when we talk about the Champions League, Lazio are often left out. It bothered me in August when people said that we would not finish in the top eight.
“Luis Alberto approached by Barcelona? I think he could play for any team in the world, but he has just renewed his contract with us. We want to keep him and I think he wants to stay with us.”
(Premium Sport)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
