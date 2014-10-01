Lazio, Inzaghi provides Nani updates

Lazio boss Simone Inzaghi talked to assembled media on Tuesday afternoon on the eve of the biancocelesti Serie A clash against Napoli.



“It’s not the best game we could have really but we’ll have to face Napoli the best way we can. I think we played very well against Genoa but after the hour mark we became too distracted and we allowed two goals. We can’t afford that.”



“Napoli are as strong as Juventus. We’ll have to run and sacrifice. We play good games also against big clubs.”



“As for De Vrij, I hope he will be eligible to play tomorrow. He has a small problem, he is not perfectly fit, let’s see how he trains today. Nani? He’s had his first training session with the rest of the team and I think he still needs time, that’s normal. I don’t know if he will be included in the squad list.”

