Lazio, Inzaghi slams poor behaviour of Felipe Anderson

Lazio boss Simone Inzaghi confirmed on Friday afternoon that Felipe Anderson won’t be included in the squad that will face Napoli tomorrow night.



The Brazilian had had a training bust-up with his manager and Inzaghi has decided to drop him for tomorrow’s San Paolo clash.



“I wasn’t happy with how he played against Genoa but the defeat was not his fault. He is a top player but right now he is not ok and he is training aside from the rest of the team. I’m not going to include him in our squad list for the Napoli clash. I want to see another behaviour, he has always played with me but I want to see something different now, a different behaviour.”



“Napoli play the best football in Italy right now. I hope everybody will be 150% fit tomorrow. Nani is a great professional. He could play from the first minute or start from the bench. He will have his chance tomorrow or in Bucarest.”

