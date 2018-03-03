Lazio - Juventus: Live updates and confirmed lineups

• In the reverse fixture earlier this season, Lazio managed to beat Juventus after 25 consecutive Serie A meetings without a win against the Bianconeri (D6 L19).

• At home, Lazio are winless against Juventus in Serie A since December 2003 – with nine defeats and three draws in the process.

• Only once in their Serie A history have Lazio managed to beat Juventus in both their Serie A matches in a single season (1942/43).

• Lazio haven’t conceded any goals in their last two league fixtures – the last time they kept three consecutive clean sheets in Serie A was in March 2015.

• Lazio have won four of their last five home league fixtures, scoring on average three goals per game.

• Juventus are unbeaten in their last 12 league games (W11 D1) and have conceded just one goal in this period.

• The Bianconeri have won each of their last seven league games on the road – the last time they recorded an eight-game winning streak on the road in Serie A was in February 2016 (still their best run in the top-flight).

• Lazio (64 goals scored) and Juventus (62) boast the best two attacks in Serie A 2017-18. These two sides have also scored the joint-most goals in the second-half of play (35 apiece) in the top-flight this season.

• Ciro Immobile (23 goals in 23 league appearances) has already equalled his best goal scoring tally in a single Serie A campaign (23 in 2016/17).

• Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is the youngest midfielder to have scored at least nine goals across the big five European leagues this season.

• Gonzalo Higuaín has netted 12 goals in nine league matches against Lazio – his favourite opponent in Serie A.