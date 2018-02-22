Lazio: Juventus star linked with shock return to former club
10 March at 20:30According to the latest reports from Rai Sport, Juventus full-back Stephan Lichtsteiner could be set to make a surprise return to former club Lazio.
The 34-year-old’s contract with the Bianconeri is due to expire this summer, and it seems his ex-employers are weighing up a move to take him back to the Stadio Olimpico, where he made just shy of 120 appearances over the course of a three-year spell in Rome.
He came to the fore as a right wing-back in Antonio Conte’s famous 3-5-2 formation, which catapulted the Turin giants to three consecutive Scudetti under the now Chelsea coach’s tutelage.
Indeed, Aquile boss Simone Inzaghi deploys a similar tactical system in the Italian capital just now, and he would no doubt be grateful to have the Swiss international’s vast array of experience at his disposal. It remains to be seen whether Claudio Lotito and Igli Tare will be able to pull off what many will see as a strong statement of their intent to challenge for major honours next season.
(Rai Sport)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
