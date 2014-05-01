Lazio: Keita is waiting for Inter and Juve

Baldé Keita certainly has a very bright future ahead of him but will it be with Lazio? His current contract with the Roman club is set to expire in 2018 and it doesn't seem like he will be renewing his deal with Lotito's club as contract renewal talks haven't produced anything conclusive as of now. Keita has attracted the interest of many big Serie A clubs over the past few months as Napoli, Milan, Inter and Juve are all after the young offensive talent.



According to Il Messaggero , Keita doesn't seem to be convinced by Napoli and Milan's offer as he prefers to wait and see what Inter and Juventus will offer him.



Keita has 8 goals and 2 assists in 23 Serie A appearances for Lazio as he only started 15 of these games. Lazio are having a very good season under coach Simone Inzaghi as the remain in the hunt for a Champions league qualification spot.