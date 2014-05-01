Lazio, Keita on his future 'Let me enjoy the present'. His departure is very likely, the latest

Keita Baldé had another great game today against Sampdoria as he scored a goal and assisted another in Lazio's impressive 7-3 win versus Sampdoria. Atfer the game, he spoke with Pemium Sport as he talked about his future, here is what he had to say on the matter:



“I am very happy to have scored 14 league goals and I am also happy that we won today. We work hard in training to always do well. Our goal is to win all of our remaining games and to do well in the Coppa Italia final. I am here at Lazio for years now and I am very happy. Future? Let me enjoy the present instead of talking about the future....“.



It seems like if Keita Baldé will be leaving Lazio this coming summer as the youngster has rejected many contract renewal offers from Lazio. According to reports from Spain, Keita is very close to joining Sevilla but according to Italian reports, it would seem like Juventus are in pole position. Milan and Napoli are also very interested in the player as Keita has been on fire over the last few months.



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)