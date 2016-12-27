The pretenders for Lazio striker Keita Balde continue to arrive at the door of President Claudio Lotito. The 21-year-old Senegalese striker will be missing in January as he heads off to the Africa Cup of Nations and his club future still remains uncertain with a new deal yet to be signed in the Italian capital.





Lotito wants €30 million for his young star but Corriere dello Sport claims today that Bayer Leverkusen are preparing a €23 million assault to try to bring the player to the Bundesliga. It’s been a strange season so far for Keita; a very public falling out with the club last summer meant that he was relegated to a watching brief for the opening weeks. Since returning to the first-team however, he’s been in blistering form and is one of the reasons his club are pushing for a Champions League place for next season.

Lazio are reportedly prepared to sell their player, but it seems any potential suitors will have to raise the bar if they are to temp him away from the Eternal City.





Steve Mitchell @barafundler