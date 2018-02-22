Lazio - Kiev: Latest updates and predicted lineups

With so much attention being placed on Juventus’ defeat of Tottenham last night, and AC Milan’s highly anticipated bout against Arsenal tonight, it’s easy to forget Lazio will be taking on Dynamo Kiev in Europa League play as well.



The light-blue on light-blue matchup will be the second of two Rome-based vs. Ukrainian based European matchups this round. Lazio’s main rival Roma will be hosting Shakhtar Donetsk in the second-leg of their Champions League matchup on Tuesday night.



For Lazio, they’ll be looking to separate themselves from their main rivals who lost the first leg to Shakhtar (who also play in Kiev due to the war with Russia). However, Lazio is coming in as heavy favorites, even as they have seen their domestic form slip of late.



Both teams are fully healthy, and don’t have any suspensions to worry about



Here are the lineups you can expect to see:



LAZIO (3-5-1-1): Strakosha; Bastos, Luiz Felipe, Wallace; Basta, Murgia, Lucas Leiva, Milinkovic-Savic, Lukaku; Felipe Anderson; Immobile. Manager: Inzaghi



DINAMO KIEV (4-3-3): Boyko; Kedziora, Khacheridi, Kadar, Pivaric; Garmash, Shepelev, Buyalsky; Gonzalez, Moraes, Tzygankov. Manager: Khatskevich



Referee: Kruzliak (Slovakia)