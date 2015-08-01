Giovanni Simeone to replace Keita Balde at the Stadio Olimpico. The journal claims that contact has already been made between the two parties in hope that a summer move can be completed.

According to Il Messaggero , Lazio coach Simone Inzaghi has targeted Genoa strikerto replace Keita Balde at the Stadio Olimpico. The journal claims that contact has already been made between the two parties in hope that a summer move can be completed.

“21-year-old Keita has been heavily linked with a move away from the Italian capital after failing to agree terms on a new contract offer. A recent change in agent has also reportedly hastened a move to pastures new with Manchester United still big admirers of the Senegalese international.



Simeone is the son of Atletico Madrid boss Diego and has been a revelation this season despite a disappointing campaign for the port side who parted company with coach Ivan Juric after last weekend’s calamitous 5-0 drubbing at Pescara.

Lazio are looking for the perfect foil for Italian frontman Ciro Immobile and the player whose nickname is “Cholito” remains the club’s primary choice.