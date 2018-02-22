Lazio, Lucas: ‘I will support Liverpool against Roma’
24 April at 14:45Lazio midfielder Lucas Leiva has revealed he will be supporting Liverpool when the Premier League outfit face AS Roma in the Champions League semi-final.
The first leg of the last four of the European competition will be played at Anfield on 24 April. The return leg will played in Rome next midweek. Lucas, who spent a decade at the Merseyside club, left the English side and made a switch to Lazio last summer.
Lucas’ current employers are arch-rivals to Roma, who are his former club’s next opponent. The Brazilian stressed the Chammpions League semi-final will be a great experience for Liverpool.
“It will be a great night, for sure. For the players, a good experience,” Lucas told Liverpool’s official website.
“It’s a big game, a semi-final. It maybe won’t be that different from some games that I experienced with Liverpool - the Europa League, that game against Dortmund and then Villarreal. I’m looking forward to it and I’ll be supporting Liverpool for sure."
