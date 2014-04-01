Anderson Talisca. The 23-year-old is adept at playing either as an attacking midfielder or a main striker and is currently on-loan at Turkish side Besiktas from Portuguese giants Benfica.

Liverpool were heavily linked with a move for his services in January before that interest wavered and he was off-loaded to Turkey for the rest of the current campaign. Despite reported renewed interest once again from boss Jurgen Klopp, latest reports in Italy state that it’s Lazio who could now be in pole-position to bring him to Serie A next season.



The side from the capital are set to lose Keita Balde in the summer, a player that has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League and sources believe that Sporting Director Igli Tare wants to replace him with Talisca.

The player has been in great form in Istanbul, firing in seven goals in 13 appearances for Besiktas.