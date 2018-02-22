Lazio: Man Utd line up massive bid for Juventus target
25 February at 13:20According to the latest reports from the Daily Mirror, Manchester United will attempt to lure Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinković-Savić to Old Trafford during this summer’s transfer window.
Indeed, the British tabloid believes the Red Devils are lining up a bid of around £80 million for the Serbian star, who joined the Biancocelesti from Belgian side Genk back in 2015.
The 22-year-old has been touted as a potential replacement for Paul Pogba, who has struggled to replicate his best form since rejoining United from Juventus for a world record fee.
The Bianconeri have also been credited with an interest in the aforementioned Milinković-Savić, though it is unclear whether they are willing to meet Claudio Lotito’s asking price. There is a possibility Beppe Marotta and Fabio Paratici could try to reduce the cash fee involved by offering players in exchange.
Regardless of Juve’s thought process, José Mourinho’s sights are firmly set on adding the Lleida native to his star-studded squad ahead of next season.
(Mirror Online)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
