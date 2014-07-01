According to International Business Times, Mario Pasalic will reportedly renew his contract with Chelsea and immediately go on loan to Spartak Moscow. After spending last season on loan at Milan, the Croatian will have another loan, this time moving to Russia to play for former Conte assistant coach Massimo Carrera. It’s an interesting and intelligent move for the Italian coaching duo, whose already established relationship can allow the player to grow under a similar umbrella of coaching tactics and styles.

At only 22 years of age, Pasalic will be content to stay under Chelsea ownership but still have the opportunity to have regular playing time. This will be important if they player has any intentions of representing his country in Russia next year, as the Croatian international occupies a very deep midfield arsenal. For the player, it will be an important hurdle and proper learning experience to play in another major league, for another Italian coach...