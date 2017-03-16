Lazio name their price for top Juventus & AC Milan target
16 March at 19:15Lazio star Keita Balde is likely to leave Lazio at the end of the season as the product of Barcelona academy is not open to sign a new deal with the club.
The Senegal International has 14 months left in his contract with the Serie A side, just as much as his team-mate Stefan De Vrij who is also tipped to be leaving the Olimpico at the end of the season with Chelsea, Inter and Manchester United interested.
According to today’s edition of Il Tempo (via calciomercato24.com), Lazio President
Claudio Lotito has slapped € 20 million price-tag on the troublesome 22-year-old who netted a stunner in Lazio’s 3-1 win over Torino on Monday night.
Lotito is aware that his starlet won’t be signing a new deal and failing to sell him in the summer transfer window may lead the player to leave as a free agent in summer 2018. AC Milan and Juventus are interested in signing Keita Balde although the rossoneri may not have any transfer budget at their disposal if they Sino-Europe fails to acquire a majority stake in the club.
