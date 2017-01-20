Stefan de Vrij will not sign a new deal at the club and is expected to depart in the summer. According to reports in

Lazio defenderwill not sign a new deal at the club and is expected to depart in the summer. According to reports in La Repubblica , the 24-year-old will not commit his future to the Biancocelesti and will instead, be heading to Chelsea for the 2017-18 campaign.

The journal suggests that Lazio President Claudio Lotito is resigned to losing the highly-rated Dutchman and that despite a host of clubs, including Atletico Madrid, Borussia Dortmund and Spurs all vying for his signature, his destination will ultimately be Stamford Bridge.



Blues boss Antonio Conte has made no secret of the fact that he is looking to strengthen the defence in the summer and having already been linked to a host of names, de Vrij is right at the top of his wish list. Despite being blighted by injury since arriving in the Eternal City in 2014, the Dutch international has been an influential player in Lazio’s quest to get back into the Champions League next season.