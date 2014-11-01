Lazio president Claudio Lotito was charged with discriminatory behaviors by the federal prosecutors office. The charges stem from Lazio’s controversy surrounding photoshopped photos of Anne Frank.

Lotito now faces up to a four month partial ban from team activities. If convicted, he will not be able to enter the locker room, nor speak with any referees. The ban, however, would likely not preclude him from attending practice sessions, nor from running the day-to-day operations of the club.

The prosecutors office, led by Giuseppe Pecoraro, closed the investigation Thursday morning before communicating charges to Lazio.

Matthew Klimberg