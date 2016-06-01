Lazio President Lotito: "Up to De Vrij if he leaves on a free transfer"

Lazio President Claudio Lotito was interviewed by Radio Incontro Olympia on a wide varity of issues ranging from Stefan De Vrij's romoured departure as well as a new stadium.



Lotito began by talking about the the Dutchman saying that: "We have always said that people come and go but Lazio remains, I hope this does not apply to Presidents. it depends on the ethics and behavior of the person. As a club we have always behaved very well towards the players, we'll see what the players choose. We are used to enforcing our rights whilst always respecting the rules."



Speaking about a new stadium for Lazio Lotito stated that: "If the council is not partial they must also give Lazio the chance to build our own stadium. If we can pay rent for 99 years at the Olimpico? I don't want to talk about the quality of the Olimpico. With what we pay in rent we could have bought our own stadium 14 years ago, we pay more than €4 million per year, if we calculate the cost over 20 years that's more than €80 million. We need to have our own stadium the same way Roma are building theirs."

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)