Lazio president warns Man Utd and Juve off Milinkovic-Savic
16 January at 10:30Lazio president Claudio Letitia is determined to squeeze every last penny he can out of Sergej Milkinkovic-Savic.
The superstar midfielder has been heavily linked with moves to Manchester United and Juventus. Potential figures speculated about his transfer fee reach into the astonishing nine-figures range. Mr. Lotito certainly sees the opportunity.
“Circulation figures from the Serbian midfielder, how much can it hold? I do not care,” he said in an interview with Corriere dello Sport. “He’s not on the market! He looks like me, has the same character: spirit of sacrifice and he has courage.”
“When his father 'convinced him' to go to Florence to talk with Fiorentina, he, who already had the agreement with us, arrived there and explained: 'I just want Lazio!' This says everything, for me.”
The Serbian has burst onto the international stage this season. He has been a key to Lazio’s surprising success early in the Serie A season. Currently, the Bianceleste sit in the fourth, and final Champions League spot in Italy.
