Milan defender Gabriel Paletta is moving closer to Rome, as the player is nearer to a deal with Lazio. As reported by Il Messaggero, the player is being offered a 1.5 million EUR per year contract that expires in 2020, with an option for another year. Meanwhile, with Milan there is a verbal agreement with the capital club for a transfer fee between 1 and 2 million EUR. After being linked to a number of Serie A clubs this summer, with Torino the most serious, the Argentine-Italian will be happy to find himself in a club that can guarantee him more playing time.

The influx of transfers into the Rossoneri roster this summer have pushed players like Paletta closer to the exit door, and now the player looks poised to move to Lazio before the transfer window closes next week. For the Biancoceleste it will be an important signing to sure up their backline with experience and quality.