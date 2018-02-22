Lazio will be facing FC Red Bull Salzburg for the third time in European competition – previously meeting in the 2009-10 Europa League group stages, with Salzburg winning both contests 2-1.



Lazio took the lead in this exact fixture in September 2009, with their Austrian opponents scoring two late goals in the 82nd and 93rd minute to secure victory.



The Italian side have reached the Europa League quarter-final stage just once before, losing 1-3 on aggregate to Fenerbahçe in 2012/13.



This is just the second time that FC Red Bull Salzburg have made the UEFA Cup/Europa League quarter-finals – progressing to the UEFA Cup final in 1994, eventually losing 0-2 on aggregate to Internazionale.



Salzburg are unbeaten in their last 19 European contests (W11 D8), since four successive losses in October 2016.



The Austrian champions have conceded just six goals in their last 10 away games in Europe (W5 D5), although three of those goals have come in the previous two knockout games against Real Sociedad and Borussia Dortmund.