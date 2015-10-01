Lazio: referees helping Inter and AC Milan to qualify for Europe

Lazio are furious with Italian referees, especially after last week-end when the biancocelesti were not awarded two penalties in their away clash against Genoa. Talking to the club’s official radio, Lazio chief communication officer Arturo Diaconale said: “The refereeing of Genoa-Lazio was very poor. I find it incredible that the referees and his assistants did not notice the penalties.”



“We have the feeling that somebody is trying to help other clubs, somebody wants Inter and AC Milan to return to Europe and what happened in Genoa confirms our feeling. We are worried about what could happen next.”



“I don’t see why Lazio should pay the price for the beginning of the Chinese era at Inter and AC Milan, I hope there will be no more mistakes in the final part of the season. It’s been a great season so far, there is no reason to ruin in the last few games left.”

