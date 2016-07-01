Lazio reveal recovery time of Man Utd and Liverpool targets

Lazio face Verona away tomorrow but Simone Inzaghi will have to do without three of his stars. Two of them, Milinkovic-Savic and De Vrij, are being linked with moves to the Premier League. The Serbian, in fact, is wanted by both Manchester clubs, whilst De Vrij is a transfer target of Liverpool.



Talking to Lazio Style Radio 89.3 FM, on Saturday afternoon, Lazio medical coordinator Fabio Rodia released a medical update on the star duo.



“Milinkovic-Savic has picked up an injury to the abductor of his right leg. His recovery time is uncertain. He must be managed and monitored smartly.”



“As for De Vrij, he picked up a muscle injury at the end of the first half against Napoli. He won’t train for the next ten days and will need to undergo therapies.”



Bastos has also picked up an injury and will be out of action tomorrow: “He has suffered a first-degree sprain and his right femoral biceps. He will remain out of action for two weeks.”

