This will be the 148th Rome derby in Serie A: the Giallorossi lead by 53 wins to 37, with 57 draws.



Lazio have won only one of their last 10 derbies against Roma, losing five of the last six.



The Biancocelesti have lost the last three derbies they’ve played as the host side – they’ve never lost four in a row as the home team in Serie A.



The Rome derby is the Serie A fixture with the most red cards since 1994-95 (32).



Lazio have lost only one of their last seven fixtures, winning four in the process, including the last two. The last time they won three in a row was back in January.



Roma failed to score in their last match against Fiorentina – the last time they didn’t score in back-to-back Serie A games was over three years ago, in March 2015.



This game sees team with the best attack in Serie A this season (Lazio, 75 goals) face the team that has attempted the most shots (Roma, 557).