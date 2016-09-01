Lazio's Luis Alberto: "When you score 3 goals you must win"

Lazio's Spanish attacker was interviewed by Premium Sport after the entertaining 3-3 draw away at Stadio Atleti Azzurri d'Italia against Atalanta where he scored the equalizer.



The Spaniard began by lamenting his own teams performance saying that: "we had great character but we have to play like this from the start. We weren't on the pitch for the first 20 minutes and we cannot behave like that. Then we deserved to win but you cannot begin by going two goals down. If this team plays the way it knows how to it can beat everyone. We have to improve our concentration in the start of the match, it is not possible to score 3 goals away from home and not win."



In conclusion he was asked about his own performance stating that: "I am happy that I managed to score my first goal away from home but I wanted to win."

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)