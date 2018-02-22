Lazio's Tare suggests he will support Liverpool against Roma
19 April at 16:15Lazio Sporting Director Igli Tare has hinted he will support Liverpool over AS Roma as the latter two clubs face each other in the 2017/18 Champions League semi-final.
Lazio’s local rivals are drawn against Jurgen Klopp’s Reds in the European competition. Tare’s comments come just days after the Derby della Capitale that ended in a goalless draw at Stadio Olimpico.
“I did not hear the question ... ( smiles) .Sometimes without answering will be the answer to the question,” Tare told Premium Sport, when asked if he will support the Italian club in the Champions League.
The clash between Roma and Liverpool will see the Merseyside club’s star forward Mohamed Salah face his former club for the first time since leaving them for Liverpool last summer.
The first leg of the Champions League last four will be played at Anfield on 24 April. The return will be played in Italy on 2 May.
