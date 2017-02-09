Lazio set sights on Real Madrid goalkeeper as Florentino wants to sign De Gea or Courtois
17 February at 14:24Lazio goalkeeper Federico Marchetti is not in the form of his life as he’s been missing many games over the last few years due to his poor physical condition. The Italian shot-stopper’s contract runs until 2018 but Lazio are reportedly willing to sign a replacement in the summer transfer window.
According to Corriere della Sera (via Tuttomercatoweb), the Serie A side have set sights on Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas. The Costa Rica International has only kept five clean sheets in 22 appearances with the LaLiga giants and his contract with the Spanish club runs until 2020.
No secret that the Merengues want to sign a top-class goalkeeper in the summer transfer window with David De Gea and Thiabut Courtois who are topping Real Madrid’s transfer shortlist for the incoming transfer campaign. According to Corriere della Sera, Chelsea boss Conte would be open to sell the Belgian keeper in exchange for former Juventus star Alvaro Morata.
