Promising midfielder to cost Juventus €30 million
03 March at 20:25Juventus will be looking to strengthen their midfield next summer with a number of top European footballers linked with a summer move to the J Stadium. The likes of Marco Verratti and Corentin Tolisso are said to be on the Old Lady’s watch-list although Lazio star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is also being monitored by the Serie A giants.
According to today’s edition of Libero (via ilbianconero), Lazio president Claudio Lotito will be demanding € 30 million to sign the former U20 Serbia International in the summer.
Milinkovic-Savic is a U20 Serbia World Cup winner and is one of Serie A’s most talented footballers. The 22-year-old has scored six goals in 27 appearances with Lazio so far this season. The talented midfielder joined Lazio from Genk for just € 9 million in summer 2015.
The Capitolines managed to seal his transfer stealing him from under Fiorentina’s noses. The player, in fact, was about to sign with La Viola but once he arrived at the club’s headquarters in Tuscany, he changed his mind and took a train to Rome to sign for Lazio.
