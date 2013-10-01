Lazio are coy about whether Keita Balde will leave.

Speaking to the media, president Claudio Lotito said that the Juventus and Tottenham target’s future depends on what sporting director Igli Tare decides.

Keita scored 16 goals in Serie A action last season, and has long expressed his wish to leave.

“Keita?” Lotito said at a ceremony (via Football Italia).

“The transfer window closes on August 31 and everything is in the hands of the sporting director [Igli Tare].

The 22-year-old is refusing to sign a new deal with Lazio, and patently doesn’t want to stay with the Eagles. He is even reported to have skipped training this morning due to ‘psychological issues’.

“The sporting director has the remit to make the team even more competitive, and whatever he feels appropriate will be accepted by the President, who in this case is only a spectator.

“Everyone talks about the transfer campaign, but no-one talks about the quality of the transfer campaign.

Keita has already expressed his wish to move to Juventus, who are unwilling to match Lotito’s asking price. Inter, Liverpool and Milan have also expressed an interest.

“The prerogatives which govern our signings are three: sporting potential, morality and financial compatibility. In the past that’s borne fruit.”