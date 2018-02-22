Lazio star reveals why he would snub Man Utd, Juve move



Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is currently one of the most courted players on the market. The Serbian has been a stalwart in Lazio’s midfield and is on contract until 2022. His strong play has attracted the likes of Juventus and Manchester United.



The 23-year-old talked about his future at zurnal.rs: "Everyone is telling their own version, but I'm not thinking about my future at all. I was thinking about how to get back on the pitch as soon as possible.”



“Now that I have recovered I can concentrate on what is important: my performance and results with Lazio. The current situation makes me realize that I do not have to think about other options. I am concentrating on my current club and our goal of qualifying for the Champions League "

