Lazio star rules out Man Utd move
04 April at 17:45Lazio star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic talked to media ahead of their Europa League showdown against Salzburg. The talented midfielder is being linked with a move to Manchester United but the player has admitted not to be thinking about a future summer move.
“I am ready to play, I was ready against Benevento as well but we preferred not to run any risk. It’s nice to play in Serie A but playing against foreign clubs is also great. I am happy for what I’m doing, I am happy because I think I am helping the team.”
“There is always room for improvement. I am happy at Lazio and I am not thinking about anything else. It’s an important game for us tomorrow. We’ll need to be extremely focused to beat Salzburg tomorrow. I’ve played in Austria and I know they are a really good team. They defeated Borussia Dortmund and that was really unexpected.”
