Lazio star’s agent confirms interest from Sevilla and Atlético Madrid
13 February at 18:20Álvaro Torres, agent of Lazio star Luis Alberto, discussed his client’s current situation during an interview with Sportmediaset. Here is what he had to say:
“It’s true, Luis received very important offers during the winter transfer window, but Lazio immediately rejected them. They focus a lot on him and see him as a vital player. They would never have sold him in January, ever. The player is happy in Rome and he is playing with the opportunity to go to the World Cup in mind. The two clubs interested in him were Sevilla and Atlético Madrid, but nothing happened.”
The 25-year-old Spaniard has been in superb form for Simone Inzaghi’s side, and is wreaking havoc for opposition defences alongside Sergej Milinković-Savić and Ciro Immobile. Understandably, Biancocelesti president Claudio Lotito would have been loathed to lose him last month, especially given the fact his team is in contention to secure a place in next season’s UEFA Champions League.
