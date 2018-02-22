Lazio: Tare and Inzaghi plot revolution in attack
22 March at 15:00According to the latest reports from Turin-based newspaper Tuttosport, Lazio are evaluating the idea of conducting a mini revolution in attack during this summer’s transfer window.
Sporting director Igli Tare and coach Simone Inzaghi both recognise the need to strengthen in that area, especially if the club qualifies for next season’s UEFA Champions League group stage.
Nani is set to return to Valencia once his loan deal expires at the end of the campaign and, while Tare implicitly believes in his ability, it is unclear whether Felipe Caicedo’s long-term future is with the Biancocelesti.
Meanwhile, they have identified Southampton forward Manolo Gabbiadini as a key target, with Inzaghi convinced he can help the former Sampdoria man rediscover his best form back in Italy.
President Claudio Lotito and his colleagues enjoy a good relationship with their Saints counterparts, having successfully concluded the sale of Wesley Hoedt last year. This could well prove key to unlocking negotiations in the weeks and months ahead.
(Tuttosport)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
Go to comments