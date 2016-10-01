Lazio Sporting Director Igli Tare has been speaking to Premium Sport ahead of tonight’s game against Genoa.

The main topic of conversation was the current contract situation surrounding Dutch defender Stefan de Vrij.



The 26-year-old is a free-agent at the end of the season and has been linked with a possible move to the Premier League with Manchester United known to be huge admirers.



Tare is obviously frustrated with the situation as he declared that; “There will be update on the situation shortly either saying he stays or he goes.



I hope it’s more of the former than the latter. We have an agreement with the player,” stated Tare; “But there is a problem with the agent. It’s become a story without an ending but it wil be resolved quickly.”



He was also asked about current team boss Simone Inzaghi and his potential contract renewal. Tare replied that; “Simone is a Laziale and he has a lengthy contract with us. We have no intention of a separation.”