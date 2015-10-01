Stoke City boss Mark Hughes has told reporters that his Croatian striker Bojan Krkic is going nowhere in the January window. Speaking at his press-conference ahead of the club’s FA Cup tie against Wolverhampton Wanderers this afternoon, the former Manchester United star explained that; “He’s unhappy that he is not getting a regular starting place in the team but I’ve spoken to his entourage and explained the situation. We have lost three players to the Africa Cup of Nations and now this gives him a great opportunity to show us his true ability”.



The 26-year-old has been linked with a move back to Serie A having had a three year spell in the peninsula representing both Roma and Milan. The Giallorossi’s city rivals Lazio had been rumoured to be interested in pairing him with their in-form striker Ciro Immobile but the player’s future now looks to be firmly with his current employers.





