Lazio tell Juve & Liverpool their price for star defender
27 August at 15:45Lazio star Stefan De Vrij has emerged as a potential transfer target of Juventus and Liverpool. Both the Old Lady and the Reds are looking for some reinforcements at the back and the Dutchman has been shortlisted by both clubs just like Schalke 04 star Benedikt Howedes who has already reached an agreement with the Serie A giants.
Juventus, however, have yet to agree the player’s price-tag and that’s why the bianconeri are still looking for other players who could strengthen their backline.
De Vrij will see his contract expire in 2018 but according to our sources, the two parties are close to reaching an agreement to extend the player’s stay in Rome.
Lazio, however, have told suitors that they can sign De Vrij for € 25 million before the end of the summer transfer window.
If interested clubs fail to make a similar bid for De Vrij, the Holland International will sign a contract extension with the club and a € 25 million release clause will be included in his new deal with the biancocelesti.
