Lazio are close to getting 100% of Sergej Milinkovic-Savic’s rights,

The Serbian sensation has been on fire in recent months, enough to attract interest from Liverpool and Juventus, among others.

According to the Corriere dello Sport, the Biancocelesti will pay another

9 million to Genk in order to prevent the Belgians from having a 50% stake in any further sale.

The Serbian international is quickly attracting a lot of attention, scoring five goals and making seven assists as of the start of last season in Serie A action.

Lazio paid the Belgian side

18 million for the 22-year-old, who recently won the Chievo game for Simone Inzaghi’s team by slamming in a howitzer from outside the box.

There was talk that Milan were readying a large bid for the midfielder in January, likely if they looked set to qualify for Champions League football.

Lazio president Claudio Lotito claimed to have rejected a

€70 million bid for the 22-year-old last summer.