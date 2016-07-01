Lazio haven’t conceded in any of their last five games against Udinese: four wins and a draw for the Biancocelesti.



Udinese have won 24 games against Lazio in Serie A: only against Atalanta (27) have they won more.



Lazio have scored 53 goals in Serie A this season: this is the first time since 1959/60 that a team has netted as many goals after 20 games (57 – Juventus).



Lazio have scored five goals in each of their last two league games: only Fiorentina (1958/59) and Milan (1950/51) have scored more than four goals in three Serie A games in a row.



Udinese have recorded their first two draws in their last two league games: the last time they drew three in a row was back in 2016.



Lazio and Udinese are the two teams with the most goals scored by defenders in Serie A this season: 10 the Biancocelesti, seven the Bianconeri.



Udinese and Juventus have had the most goalscorers in Serie A this season (13) – Lazio are just behind with 12.