This is obviously not the first that the Lazio fans have acted in such ways. Last October, ultras of Lazio had created stickers of Anne Frank, wearing a Roma shirt. This was before a game against Cagliari and the club was later fined for the action of the fans. Today, Lazio ultras chanted: "Anne Frank is from Roma". Along with this chant, they also used Roma salutes. A sad part of the Rome derby, which is supposed to be a time to enjoy Calcio, and not be met by Anti-Semitic chants.

Lazio could face yet another fine after today's actions, which certainly wouldn't reflect well on the club, although the ultras are already notoriously known for these kinds of actions.

Lazio fans are back at it again. Ahead of the derby, Lazio fans shouted Anti-Semitic chants at Roma fans, while gesturing a Roman salute.