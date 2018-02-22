Luiz Felipe is suspended for Lazio after picking up a yellow card in the first leg, while Wallace, Stefan Radu and Jordan Lukaku have not been picked in the squad.



Felipe Anderson will hope to start on Thursday after settling for a place on the bench last time.



Ciro Immobile is back in the goals but isn't expected to feature here as Lazio look to cement a place in the top four in Serie A.

Davide Di Gennaro is injured for Lazio and would normally have started for the home side, meaning Lucas Leiva may be required again.



Mihai Pintilii came off at half-time in Steaua Bucharest's 1-0 first leg win over Lazio but is suspended here anyway.



Mihai Balasa was fit enough to make the bench at the weekend and he could mark his return to first-team action in Rome.



Balasa and Dennis Man will incur a suspension with their next booking in the Europa League.



Few changes, if any, are expected from the away side on Thursday.