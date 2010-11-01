Lazio have won each of their last four games against Verona in Serie A, scoring on average three goals per match.



The last time Lazio lost at home against Verona was back in December 1984 - since then for the Biancocelesti boast eight wins and two draws.



Lazio have lost their last three Serie A games (as many as in the previous 21) – the last time they lost four in a row was back in May 2009.

Verona have lost six of their last seven Serie A games (W1) and have failed to score in four of the last five.



De Vrij’s goal last time out means Lazio have now scored 12 goals via defenders so far this term - at least five more than any other team in Serie A.



Verona have gained just one point from losing positions in Serie A this season, no side has claimed fewer.



Only Benevento (42) have conceded more open play goals than Verona (35) in Serie A this season.