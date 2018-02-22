Lazio want to keep hold of Caceres
10 March at 10:50Serie A giants Lazio are still willing to keep hold of former Juventus full-back Martin Caceres, CalcioMercato understand.
The 30-year-old Caceres joined Lazio in this past January transfer window from fellow Serie A clbu Hellas Verona. Since joining, the Uruguayan has made just a single Serie A appearance at right-back and has racked up an assist in that game. This spell at the biancocelesti comes after a decent but short spell at Verona and an undermining spell at Premier League side Southampton.
CalcioMercato can reveal that despite not being a regular at Lazio since joining two months ago, Caceres isn't a player that Simone Inzaghi's men are willing to get rid of.
They still believe that the right-back, who can play anywhere in defense, can prove his mettle at the club and be at his best again. The club is willing to give the club about a season more to show how good he can be.
Kaustubh Pandey
