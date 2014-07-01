Lazio warn Juve & West Ham: €30m star won’t leave before mid August
31 July at 18:50Lazio are dealing with one of the hottest cases of the summer as the biancocelesti are trying to sort the future of Keita Balde out.
The Senegalese striker has attracted the interest of many top clubs around Europe, including Juventus, Inter and West Ham.
According to Sky Sport, West Ham have made an opening € 32 million bid to sign the product of Barcelona academy, whilst Juventus have only offered € 20 million.
The contract of Keita Balde expires in 2018 and the player is not willing to sign a contract extension with his club. Inter have also shown their interest in the 22-year-old making no official bids yet.
Juventus are confident they can sign the Senegalese winger on the cheap, whilst West Ham have already matched Lazio’s asking price.
The player, however, has already rejected a move to West Ham and is willing to join Juventus this summer.
Lazio are not going to sell Keita for just € 20 million and even if they would, they won’t do it before the 13th of August which is when the biancocelesti will be facing Juventus in the Italian Supercup final. According to our sources, Keita will be a Lazio player till that date. After that he could be allowed to leave the club, whether to join Juventus or not, that has yet to be seen.
