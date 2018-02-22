Leaked: Brazil’s World Cup home jersey
18 March at 22:30According to the reliable FootyHeadlines.com, this is what Brazil will be wearing in Russia this summer.
The leaked jersey shows what Neymar and Alisson will be wearing as they look to return the World Cup trophy to the South American powerhouse nation.
While simple and elegant, the jersey is another template design from Nike; this one is known as the “Vapor Aeorswift.”
The yellow top will be paired with traditional blue shorts and white socks.
Click below to see the full image leaks
