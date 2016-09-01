Leaked: Check out PSG's next home kit before it's released

SHOW GALLERY

Paris Saint-Germain’s 2018-19 home kit will introduce a modern interpretation of the iconic Hechter shirt.



Click on the gallery for full images.



As usual, it will be produced by Nike and is expected to feature Emirates as main sponsor. The new shirt is slated for release in May 2018.



Mixing the classic Hechter style with Nike Football's 2018 design template, the PSG 2018-19 kit is predominantly dark blue with a broad red zig-zag stripe running down the center. It contains lots of smaller lines, and mirrors design elements in the new Nike Vapor Aeroswift 2018 template.



Shorts and socks in the same color as the shirt will complete the Paris Saint-Germain 18-19 home kit.

